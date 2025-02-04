Trey Kaufman-Renn's unspoken pride and apologetic self

Trey Kaufman-Renn didn't spend a lot of time reliving his game winning shot against in-state rival Indiana on Friday night.



"Probably did it two or three times after the game," Kaufman-Renn told me when I asked how many times he's replayed the game winning shot in his head. "But then I saw my girlfriend, saw my family, hung out with them."



There's an earnestness to Trey Kaufman-Renn, a thoughtfulness that goes against his stature and what you think about most almost seven-footers. First of all, he's a philosophy major, a ping pong fanatic, and when you ask him a question that he hasn't thought of, he's not afraid to tell you that. It's usually accompanied with a pleasant, "huh" and there's a sense that the question will stick with him for a while.



Again, philosophy major.



Kaufman-Renn isn't someone that likes to rush to an answer, that's the vibe he gives off which is probably why he has his own topic to discuss after I've asked my questions ahead of Purdue's trip to Iowa.



"I also want to say, I've been meaning to say it..." Kaufman-Renn said. "After my post game media session, some of my teammates told me a couple of my comments could have been taken the wrong way."



Kaufman-Renn's comments after the game were about the difficulty of dealing with Indiana, and in particular, Oumar Ballo, who was 6 of 7 from the floor and had 8 rebounds to go with his 14 points against Purdue on Friday.





Kaufman-Renn's gotcha quote would make for funny locker room fodder, "And you've got someone twice my weight ducking in."



In a headline, you could perhaps make that into an insult, though, to be fair, for IU-Purdue, that's practically a love letter, and if you read the quote, that's a lot closer to the truth. The not exactly what he meant words were a compliment about the difficulties of handling someone like Ballo, who Purdue has had to face now twice for two different teams.



The full quote reads: "He's a really good player and it's very difficult defending him, especially when he's getting those duck ins. As a big, you're trying to help the guards on drives... and you've got someone twice my weight ducking in. So it's just difficult to do well."



Even with bad intentions, the quote did nothing more than make a few media members laugh around the media room, mostly for the absurd mathematics that takes you to get there. Kaufman-Renn is listed as 6-9, 230 lbs. on Purdue's website. Ballo comes to the court at 7-0, 260 lbs..





A correction seemed unnecesary, if you've spent a minute with Kaufman-Renn, you know there was no ill-intention meant, and maybe that's why Kaufman-Renn wanted to make sure he offered better words for his answer.



"I guess I just want to say - there was one in particular that I was more of talking about why it was difficult to guard some of the actions that Indiana runs," Kaufman-Renn said. "Obviously dudes are talented and their physicality - I should have used those words instead of weight."





