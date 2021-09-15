George Karlaftis senses it. He knows opportunity looms for Purdue this Saturday when it treks to Notre Dame.



"It's gonna be great,” said Karlaftis. “I've gone there once or twice for games. It's a great atmosphere, obviously. It's a game that we need to win.”

No doubt, a victory could serve as a catalyst to big things for Purdue, which is looking to start 3-0 for the first time since a 5-0 beginning in 2007. The game also provides Karlaftis--a projected first-round NFL pick in 2022--with a big platform to show America what a force he is coming off the edge from his end spot.



Kickoff in South Bend, Ind., is 2:30 ET vs. the No. 10 Fighting Irish.