Turnovers again undo Purdue with a title on the line
INDIANAPOLIS — With a championship on the line, Purdue's fatal flaw reared its ugly head once again, as 17 turnovers led to Iowa's XXXXXX Big Ten Tournament title game win.
Nevertheless, Purdue trailed by just one after a quick 7-0 run In the span of a minutes, but scored just two more points the rest of the way.
The Boilermakers missed four one-and-one free throws.
