No one was happy with how Purdue’s 2020 season unfolded.

Already rife with the challenges imposed by COVID-19, Purdue also had to deal with key injuries. The result: a 2-4 record during a season that saw three games cancelled. The season began with the promise of a 2-0 start before the Boilermakers lost their final four games.



But that was then, this is now. It’s 2021. And hopes spring eternal. Anything seems possible as Jeff Brohm begins his fifth season at Purdue. So, without further ado, here are 21 reasons for Boilermakers fans to be excited about 2021.