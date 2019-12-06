More: GoldandBlack.com Purdue coverage

Coming off its biggest win of the season so far, over No. 5 Virginia, Purdue opens Big Ten riding high.

Friday, Matt Painter met with local media to discuss Sunday's visit from Northwestern, lineups and much more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.