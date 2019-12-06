Twin City Superstore: Purdue coach Matt Painter on bigs, Northwestern, more
Coming off its biggest win of the season so far, over No. 5 Virginia, Purdue opens Big Ten riding high.
Friday, Matt Painter met with local media to discuss Sunday's visit from Northwestern, lineups and much more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
