Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm after spring practice No. 1
Monday, Purdue football opened spring ball in advance of the 2020 season, for the first of three open practices.
Afterward, Coach Jeff Brohm met with media to discuss spring, injuries, new defense and more. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
