Twin City Superstore Video: Matt Painter at Big Ten media day
CHICAGO — Wednesday at Big Ten media day at the Hilton Rosemont, Matt Painter used his press conference time to discuss the differences between this season and last season, offense, Brandon Newman and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
