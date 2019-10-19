News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-19 14:32:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Twin City Superstore Video: Matt Painter, players on Purdue scrimmages

GoldandBlack.com staff
Matt Painter's Purdue team held its annual open scrimmages in Mackey Arena on Saturday.
Saturday afternoon, Purdue held its annual Fan Day open scrimmages in Mackey Arena.

See what Matt Painter and players had to say about the afternoon here In these GoldandBlack.com videos, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

(More to come)

