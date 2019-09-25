Twin City Superstore Video: Matt Painter on Purdue's first practice
Wednesday afternoon, Purdue opened official practice in advance of the 2019-2020 season.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter met with media to discuss the practice, the season to come and much more. See what he had to say here In this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Chrysler Jeep Ram.
