Twin City Superstore Video: Matt Painter on Purdue's loss to Michigan
Following a profoundly disappointing loss to Michigan, a loss that may have sealed the Boilermakers' NCAA Tournament fate, it took a while for the Purdue portion of the post-game press conference to commence.
Once Matt Painter and players arrived, though, they discussed the deflating loss and more. See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
