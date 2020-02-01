Twin City Superstore Video: Matt Painter on Purdue's win at Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. — Purdue's first Big Ten road win didn't come easily, as the Boilermakers needed an 11-0 run and one of the biggest shots of the season to win at Northwestern, 61-58.
Afterward, Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the victory. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
