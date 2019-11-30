News More News
Twin City Superstore Video: Matt Painter, players on Purdue win over VCU

Matt Painter and Purdue guards Eric Hunter and Jahaad Proctor

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Purdue did just enough Friday night against 20th-ranked VCU at the Emerald Coast Classic.

Afterward, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter and guards Eric Hunter and Jahaad Proctor met with the media to discuss the 59-56 win.

See what they had to say in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

