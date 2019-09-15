Twin City Superstore Video: New Purdue commitment Preston Terrell
Purdue picked up an early commitment on Sunday from one of its in-state priorities for the 2021 class: Brownsburg wide receiver Preston Terrell.
This summer, Terrell starred at Purdue's camp.
In this GoldandBlack.com video interview from the summer, Terrell discusses his potential and more.
