Twin City Superstore Video: New Purdue commitment Preston Terrell

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
Preston Terrell got Purdue off to an early start to its 2021 class, committing on Sunday.
Purdue picked up an early commitment on Sunday from one of its in-state priorities for the 2021 class: Brownsburg wide receiver Preston Terrell.

This summer, Terrell starred at Purdue's camp.

In this GoldandBlack.com video interview from the summer, Terrell discusses his potential and more.

