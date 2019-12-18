Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on signing day
Purdue's fourth recruiting class under Jeff Brohm is another top-25 sort of class nationally.
Wednesday, the Boilermaker coach met with the media to discuss his signees and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
