Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Terps, changes, etc.
His Injury-riddled team struggling at 1-4, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with local media Monday morning to discuss potential personnel changes, his team's health (or lack thereof), this weekend's Maryland game and much more.
See what he had to say here In this GoldandBlack.com video
