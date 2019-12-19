Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Butler, more
Purdue plays its final marquee non-conference game of the regular season when it meets No. 17 Butler at the Crossroads Classic.
Thursday, Matt Painter met with local media to discuss the Bulldogs, Matt Haarms and much more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
