News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-16 15:50:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Chicago State win

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
Matt Painter's Purdue team snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday.
Matt Painter's Purdue team snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday.

Purdue dominated the end of the first half and start of the second Saturday against Chicago State and rolled to a 93-49 win, following a lackluster start.

Afterward, Coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the game and more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

Purdue Boilermakers Football, Purdue Boilermakers Basketball

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}