Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Chicago State win
Purdue dominated the end of the first half and start of the second Saturday against Chicago State and rolled to a 93-49 win, following a lackluster start.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the game and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
