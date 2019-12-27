Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on CMU, Matt Haarms
Purdue closes non-conference play Saturday afternoon with a noon tipoff vs. Central Michigan, hoping for an 8-5 pre-Big Ten season.
Friday, Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the Chippewas, Matt Haarms' return from a concussion, scoring difficulties and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.