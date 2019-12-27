Purdue closes non-conference play Saturday afternoon with a noon tipoff vs. Central Michigan, hoping for an 8-5 pre-Big Ten season.

Friday, Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the Chippewas, Matt Haarms' return from a concussion, scoring difficulties and more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.