News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-27 15:27:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on CMU, Matt Haarms

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Matt Painter's Purdue team closes non-conference play Saturday afternoon vs. Central Michigan
Matt Painter's Purdue team closes non-conference play Saturday afternoon vs. Central Michigan

Purdue closes non-conference play Saturday afternoon with a noon tipoff vs. Central Michigan, hoping for an 8-5 pre-Big Ten season.

Friday, Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the Chippewas, Matt Haarms' return from a concussion, scoring difficulties and more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

FREE Nike Gear, offer e
FREE Nike Gear, offer e

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}