Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Green Bay, more

Brian Neubert
Purdue coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers open their 2019-2020 season Wednesday night vs. Green Bay.
Two days before No. 23 Purdue's season-opener vs. Green Bay, Coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the matchup, redshirt decisions, Nojel Eastern and more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

