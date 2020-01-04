Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Illinois and more
Coming off a double-overtime win over Minnesota, Purdue heads back on the road for Sunday evening's meeting with Illinois.
Saturday, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the Illini, Kofi Cockburn and more.
See what he had to say in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.