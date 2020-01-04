News More News
Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Illinois and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Matt Painter's Purdue team is 2-1 in the Big Ten.
Coming off a double-overtime win over Minnesota, Purdue heads back on the road for Sunday evening's meeting with Illinois.

Saturday, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the Illini, Kofi Cockburn and more.

See what he had to say in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

