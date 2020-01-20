Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Illinois, more
More: Purdue schedule and GoldandBlack.com coverage
Home has been kind to Purdue this season, and the Boilermakers hope for more of the same Tuesday night when No. 21 Illinois visits, less than three weeks after the Illini handled the Boilermakers in Champaign.
Monday, Coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the Illini, road struggles, Nojel Eastern and more. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.