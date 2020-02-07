Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Indiana, more
The annual Purdue-Indiana rivalry carries added meaning for both teams this season as each look to earn, or secure, their place in the NCAA Tournament in an uncommonly balanced Big Ten. It starts this weekend as the Boilermakers visit Bloomington.
Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media Friday to discuss Saturday's game and more. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
