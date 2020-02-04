Coming off its first road win of the season, Purdue returns home for another crucial game — they're all crucial at this point — vs. No. 17 Iowa Wednesday night in Mackey Arena.

Tuesday, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the Hawkeyes, Luka Garza and more. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.