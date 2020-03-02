Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Iowa, more
Purdue heads to No. 18 Iowa Tuesday probably needing a win to give itself a chance for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.
Monday, Matt Painter met with local media to discuss the Hawkeyes, his team's position and more. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
