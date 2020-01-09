ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Matt Painter wanted to see a more competitive showing from his Purdue team, and he certainly got It In Thursday night's 84-78 double-overtime loss at 19th-ranked Michigan.

Afterward, he met with the media to discuss the loss.

See what he had to say here In this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.