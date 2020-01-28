PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Purdue's most-unwelcome pattern on the road continued Tuesday night, in its 70-63 loss at No. 25 Rutgers, a game in which the Boilermakers trailed by as many as 17 in the second half, only to get within a single possession in the final minutes.

After the game, Coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the loss. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.