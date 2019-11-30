Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on loss to FSU
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Again, the Boilermakers had chances to win in the waning minutes of a closely contested game, but after winning such a game Friday night vs. VCU, they fell Saturday night in overtime to Florida State, 72-69, in the Emerald Coast Classic title game.
Afterward, Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the loss and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
