Purdue failed to hold serve at home Tuesday night, as an Illinois team that perhaps now should be considered the Big Ten favorite blitzed the Boilermakers after halftime en route to a 79-62 win in Mackey Arena.

Afterward, Matt Painter and players met with the media to discuss the loss. See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.