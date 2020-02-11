Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on loss to Penn State
Purdue's modest three-game winning streak went by the wayside Tuesday night at the hands of red-hot — and red-hot shooting — Penn State, as the Nittany Lions have surged into Big Ten contention.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the 88-76 loss to the 13th-ranked Lions and more. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.