Purdue's modest three-game winning streak went by the wayside Tuesday night at the hands of red-hot — and red-hot shooting — Penn State, as the Nittany Lions have surged into Big Ten contention.

Afterward, Coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the 88-76 loss to the 13th-ranked Lions and more. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.