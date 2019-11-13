Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Marquette
MILWAUKEE — Purdue let slip an 18-point first half lead Wednesday night, being outscored by 23 after halftime en route to a 65-55 loss at Marquette.
Afterward, Matt Painter discussed the loss, what his team has been missing and more. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
