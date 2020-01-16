Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Maryland, more
After a weeklong break from games, Purdue dives back into its Big Ten schedule with one of its stiffest challenges — Saturday afternoon's meeting with Maryland at the Xfinity Center.
Thursday, Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the 17th-ranked Terps, life on the road this season and more. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
