Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Michigan

Matt Painter's Purdue team faces Michigan Saturday.
In an almost must-win situation as far as the NCAA Tournament is concerned, Purdue hosts Michigan Saturday, riding a three-game losing streak and hoping to snap the Wolverines' four-game win streak.

Friday, Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the Wolverines and more. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

{{ article.author_name }}