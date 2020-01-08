Purdue heads back on the road Thursday, looking to buck its struggles away from Mackey Arena, with no small task in front of it as it visits No. 19 Michigan, led by first-year coach Juwan Howard.

Wednesday, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss his team's offensive inconsistencies, the Wolverines and more. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.