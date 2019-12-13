Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Nebraska
As his team's first Big Ten road trip — to Nebraska — approached, Matt Painter met with the local media Friday to discuss the Cornhuskers, lineups and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Superstore Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
