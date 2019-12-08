News More News
Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Northwestern win

Purdue coach Matt Painter's team won despite shooting poorly, again.
Purdue's 1-0 in the Big Ten, following Sunday's 58-44 win over Northwestern, another strong defensive showing by the Boilermakers, but a bit of a rough day offensively.

Afterward, Coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the win over the Wildcats, big lineups and more.

See what he had to say here In this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

