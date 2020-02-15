News More News
Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Ohio State loss

Purdue coach Matt Painter
Matt Painter's Purdue team fell back below .500 in the Big Ten at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Purdue's now lost two straight following the Boilermakers' 68-52 loss at Ohio State Saturday afternoon.

Afterward, Coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the defeat and more. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

{{ article.author_name }}