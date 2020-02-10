Purdue gets no time to celebrate a road win, as Tuesday night brings a marquee matchup with Penn State, winner of its last six games and now ranked 13th in this week's AP poll.

Monday, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the Nittany Lions and more. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.