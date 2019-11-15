Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on progress, etc.
Following losses to Texas and Marquette, Purdue returns home to open Emerald Coast Classic play, with games vs. Chicago State and Jacksonville State, and some needed practice time.
Friday, Coach Matt Painter met with local media to discuss his team's development and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
