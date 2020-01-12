Purdue capitalized on a golden opportunity for a critical win Sunday afternoon, and left no doubt about it in so doing, blowing out Big Ten-leading and eighth-ranked Michigan State 71-42 in Mackey Arena.

Afterward, Matt Painter met with the media to discuss his team's biggest win of the season to date, Virginia included. See what he had to say here In this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

