Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on win at IU
BLOOMINGTON — Purdue reversed its road fortunes and landed a significant win for Its NCAA Tournament résumé Saturday afternoon, winning at Indiana 74-62.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players met with the media to discuss the victory. See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.