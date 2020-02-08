News More News
Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on win at IU

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue coach Matt Painter's team has now won nine of 10 vs. Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON — Purdue reversed its road fortunes and landed a significant win for Its NCAA Tournament résumé Saturday afternoon, winning at Indiana 74-62.

Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players met with the media to discuss the victory. See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

{{ article.author_name }}