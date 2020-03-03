Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on win at No. 18 Iowa
IOWA CITY — This might have been Purdue's biggest win of the season, the Boilermakers' win over 18th-ranked Iowa coming on the road and all.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players met with the media to discuss the victory and more. See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.