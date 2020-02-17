Coming off back-to-back losses, Purdue heads to Madison Tuesday for a rematch with a Wisconsin team the Boilermakers handled comfortably at home a few weeks ago, for whatever that's worth, especially this season.

Monday, Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the Badgers, road struggles, the NCAA Tournament and more. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.