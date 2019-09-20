News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-20 23:57:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue commitment Preston Terrell

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
Preston Terrell became Purdue's first Class of 2021 commitment the weekend of the TCU game.
BROWNSBURG — Purdue Class of 2021 wide receiver commitment Preston Terrell discusses Brownsburg's 42-17 win over Fishers, his season, Purdue and more here in this GoldandBlack.com video interview, brought to you by Twin City Chrysler Jeep Ram.

