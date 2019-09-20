Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue commitment Preston Terrell
BROWNSBURG — Purdue Class of 2021 wide receiver commitment Preston Terrell discusses Brownsburg's 42-17 win over Fishers, his season, Purdue and more here in this GoldandBlack.com video interview, brought to you by Twin City Chrysler Jeep Ram.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.