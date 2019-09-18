News More News
Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue freshman George Karlaftis

GoldandBlack.com staff
Freshman defensive end George Karlaftis has been very good through his first three college games for Purdue.
One of the bright spots of Purdue's season thus far, freshman defensive end George Karlaftis is off to a strong start to his college career.

See what he had to say about it here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Ram.

{{ article.author_name }}