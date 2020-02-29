PITTSBURGH — Ethan Morton's storied high school career isn't over yet, but it may now feel more complete.

The Purdue signee helped his Butler High School team to a prestigious championship Saturday night, a 70-61 win over Mount Lebanon in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League 6A title game at Pitt's Petersen Events Center.

After making clutch shots in a pair of narrow Butler wins throughout the WPIAL playoffs to carry his team to the finals, Morton scored 20 points, with 11 rebounds and five assists Saturday night, to claim the first championship of his high school career.

See what Morton had to say about the victory and more here In this GoldandBlack.com video.

Video courtesy of Steve Rotstein.