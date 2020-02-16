CHICAGO — As his strong season at LaLumiere winds down, Jaden Ivey's focus will soon turn to Purdue, where the blue-chip recruit will enroll this summer.

Following LaLu's win at Benet Academy in Chicago this weekend, Ivey discussed his senior season and looked ahead to Purdue. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.