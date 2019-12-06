Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue signee Jaden Ivey on senior year
DANVILLE, Ind. – Hoping to prepare himself as best he can In advance of his college career, Purdue signee Jaden Ivey Is spending his senior year at LaLumiere, one of the top prep school programs In the country.
After LaLumiere's win over Indianapolis International at the Hendricks County Hoopfest at Danville High School, Ivey discussed his year with the Lakers, his mother's new NBA coaching career, his visit to Purdue for the Virginia game and more.
See what he had to say in this GoldandBlack.com video Interview, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
