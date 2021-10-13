Twin City Superstores Presents: Purdue in the Pros Week 5
Rondale Moore -- Arizona Cardinals
In addition to his amazing catch (see below), Rondale Moore had a busy week with five catches for 59 yards and three rushes for 38 yards in the Cardinals 17-10 win over the 49ers. Arizona is off to a torrid start with five straight wins, and will travel to Cleveland the face the Browns (3-2) at 4:05 on Sunday. Cleveland is a three-point favorite.
Ricardo Allen - Cincinnati Bengals
Allen returned to action for the first time since the first week of the season (Sept. 12) playing six snaps on special teams. The Bengals (3-2) suffered a gut-wrenching 25-22 overtime loss to Green Bay. They will be a 3.5-point favorite when they travel to Detroit (0-5) to meet the Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Ryan Kerrigan -- Philadelphia Eagles
Kerrigan recorded first first tackle and first tackle for loss of the season in the Eagles 21-18 win at Washington. Kerrigan played 21 snaps (his lowest total of the season) in a reserve role. The Eagles (2-3), travel to Tampa Bay Thursday night (Oct. 14) to face the Bucs (4-1) in an 8:20 p.m. start against the defending Super Bowl Champs. Tampa is a touchdown favorite.
Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals
Bailey had one snap at linebacker and 16 on special teams in the Bengals loss to Green Bay. It was the second game this season when Bailey earned playing time as a position player.
Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots
After spending a week nursing an injury, Bentley returned to action with three tackles and a quarterback hit in 37 snaps in the Patriots (2-3) 25-22 win at the Texans. The Pats are a four-point home underdog versus Cowboys (4-1) Sunday at 4:25 ET.
Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys
Brown put an exclamation point on the Cowboys 44-20 home win over the Giants with a pick-six. He had two tackles and one pass defended in 64 snaps. The Cowboys (4-1) are a four-point road favorite versus New England (2-3) Sunday at 4:25 ET.
Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions
Barnes continues to see more playing time for the winless Lions as he participated in a career-high 31 snaps and had a career-high six tackles in Detroit's 19-17 road-loss to Minnesota. Barnes will face former linebacking teammate Bailey when the Lions and Bengals (3-2) square off Sunday at 1 p.m. The Bengals will be a 3.5-point favorite.
Week 4
Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals
Moore had three catches for 28 yards with a long of 16 in the Cardinals 37-20 win vs. the Rams in Los Angeles. He also had his second and third rush attempts for a total in nine yards. The Cardinals are off to a 4-0 start and host the 49ers at 3:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Ryan Kerrigan - Philadelphia Eagles
Kerrigan logged 22 snaps in a reserve role in a 42-30 home loss to the Chiefs. He is yet to record a defensive stat in four games this season. The Eagles, who are now 1-3 on the season, travel to Carolina Panthers (3-1) for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.
Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals
Bailey logged 15 tackles on special teams in the Bengals 24-21 win over Jacksonville. The Bengals have been a surprise team with their 3-1 record and they host Green Bay on Sunday at 1 p.m. He has not taken any snaps on defense in the last two games.
Ja'Whaun Bentley -- New England Patriots
Bentley was inactive during the Patriots loss to the Bucs. The Patriots (1-3) are in action next on Sunday in Houston and Bentley is expected to play.
Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys
Brown had six solo tackles and a season high three passes defended while playing 69 snaps in the Cowboys 36-28 win over the Panthers. After an opening game loss, the Cowboys are on a three game win streak and host the Giants (1-3) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Brycen Hopkins - Los Angles Rams
The second year tight end is inactive for the Rams' first loss of the season to Cardinals, a 37-20 defeat in a contest played in Los Angeles. This week, the Rams travel to Seattle for a Thursday night contest.
Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions
Barnes recorded five tackles, including one for loss, in 18 snaps in the Lions 24-14 loss to the Bears. It marked the second straight week Barnes saw significant playing time. The Lions are 0-4 at travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings (1-3) at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.
David Blough - Detroit Lions
Blough served as the backup to Jared Goff in the Lions' 24-14 loss against the Bears. Next week, he figures to serve in the same role as they travel to Minnesota.
Dennis Kelly - Green Bay Packers
Kelly was active, and played six snaps on special teams in the Packers 27-17 win over the Steelers. Next week, the 3-1 Packers travel to Cincinnati for a 1 p.m. kickoff. Pittsburgh at 4:25 ET.
INJURED: Ricardo Allen, Raheem Mostert
PRACTICE SQUAD: Grant Hermanns, Tyler Coyle
Week 3:
Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals
A week after his NFL breakthrough, Moore had a quiet day on Sunday. He recorded two catches for a total of one yard, and carried the ball once for three yards in the Cardinals' easy 31-19 win over Jacksonville. The rookie receiver takes the field again next week at the 3-0 LA Rams at 4:05 ET.
Ryan Kerrigan - Philadelphia Eagles
Kerrigan played 27 snaps in the Eagles' 41-21 Monday night loss to Dallas, but he did not record any stats.The road ahead doesn't get any easier for Kerrigan and the Eagles as they return home to face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 ET on Sunday.
Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals
The second-year linebacker was active, though he did not record any stats, in the Bengals' 24-10 win over divisional rival Pittsburgh. Bailey was limited in Monday's practice (9/27) due to a hamstring injury ahead of their Thursday night game with rookie Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville.
Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots
Bentley led New England in tackles for the second straight week despite their 28-13 loss at home against the Saints. Rookie QB Mac Jones tossed three interceptions for the Pats in the loss. Next week is sure to be a big one in Foxborough, as Tom Brady makes his return to Gillette Stadium for the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.
Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys
Brown had his first interception of the season at a key time in the red zone in the first quarter of the Cowboys' 41-21 win over the Eagles on Monday night. He also deflected another pass and added four tackles. Next week, Brown and 2-1 Dallas host the Carolina Panthers at 1 ET.
Brycen Hopkins - Los Angeles Rams
The second year tight end is inactive for the Rams' thrilling 34-24 win over the defending champion Buccaneers. Matt Stafford was fantastic for the Rams in the victory, who moved to 3-0 on the young season. Next up, they welcome Rondale Moore and the Cardinals at 4:05 ET on Sunday.
Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions
Barnes saw his most significant playing time to date in Detroit's heartbreaking 19-17 loss to Baltimore, where K Justin Tucker hit a record 66-yard field goal as time expired. Barnes recorded four tackles for the Lions after fans were calling for him to see more playing time. Next up, the 0-3 Lions travel to Chicago for a matchup against the 1-2 Bears at 1 ET.
David Blough - Detroit Lions
Blough served as the backup to Jared Goff in the Lions' 19-17 loss against the Ravens. Next week, he figures to serve in the same role as they travel to Chicago to face the 1-2 Bears.
Dennis Kelly - Green Bay Packers
Kelly was active, and played six snaps on special teams in the Packers' 30-28 win over the 49ers. Next week, the1-1 Packers host Pittsburgh at 4:25 ET.
INJURED: Ricardo Allen, Raheem Mostert
PRACTICE SQUAD: Grant Hermanns, Tyler Coyle
Week 2:
Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals
The rookie speedster led the Cardinals in receiving, recording seven receptions for 114 yards and his first career touchdown (below) in the Cardinals' 34-33 win over Minnesota. Moore gained praise across social media for his play in the victory. He seeks to continue his strong performance next week at 1 ET as the Cardinals travel to Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.
Ryan Kerrigan - Philadelphia Eagles
The veteran pass rusher played, but he did not record any stats in the Eagles 17-11 loss vs. San Francisco. The 1-1 Eagles return to action next week in a Monday Night Football showdown with Dallas at 8:15 ET.
Ricardo Allen - Cincinnati Bengals
Allen did not appear in the Bengals' 20-17 loss at Chicago, as he is injured with a broken hand and hamstring strain. He is on the injured reserve list.
Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals
The second year linebacker was active for the Bengals' 20-17 loss, but he did not record any stats. The 1-1 Bengals travel to Pittsburgh for a divisional game next Sunday at 1 PM ET.
Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots
Bentley led the Patriots with nine tackles in their 25-6 win over New England, including one tackle for loss and a pass deflection. He looks to build on his strong performance next week at 1 PM ET when the Saints visit New England.
Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys
Brown recorded five tackles and broke up a pass in the Cowboys last-minute win over the LA Chargers on Sunday. Next week, he returns to the prime time scene as Dallas hosts Philadelphia on Monday Night Football at 8:15 PM ET.
Brycen Hopkins - Los Angeles Rams
The second year tight end was inactive for the Rams' 27-24 win at Indianapolis on Sunday. Hopkins and the Rams take on the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers at 4:25 ET on Sunday.
Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions
Barnes was active, though he did not record any stats in his 10 special teams snaps during the Lions' 35-17 loss at Green Bay. Coach Dan Campbell hinted that Barnes is due for an increase in playing time when the Lions host Baltimore on Sunday at 1 ET.
David Blough - Detroit Lions
Blough continues to back up Jared Goff in Detroit, and the former Boiler did not see action in the Lions' 35-17 loss on Monday. They return to action Sunday at 1 ET vs. Baltimore
Dennis Kelly - Green Bay Packers
Kelly was active but did not play during Green Bay's 35-17 win over Detroit on Monday Night Football. The Packers now move on to a west coast trip, as they face San Francisco on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 ET.
Raheem Mostert - San Francisco 49ers
Mostert will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery following Week 1.
Week 1
Raheem Mostert - San Francisco 49ers
The speedster carried the ball just two times for 20 yards before he left the game with an apparent knee injury. He never returned to the 49ers' 41-33 victory in Detroit. If healthy, Mostert will return to action next weekend when the Niners travel to Philadelphia at 1 ET.
Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals
Moore made his NFL debut in Arizona's 38-13 win at Tennessee on Sunday. The versatile weapon made four catches for 62 yards, returned a kick for 22 yards and fielded two punts for 24 yards. He will continue in his multi-dimensional role next week in his home debut, as the Cardinals play host to the Vikings at 4:05 ET.
Ryan Kerrigan - Philadelphia Eagles
Kerrigan did not record any stats in the Eagles' dominant 32-6 win at Atlanta. The 11-year veteran and his Eagles will take on Mostert and the 49ers next weekend at 1 ET.
Ricardo Allen - Cincinnati Bengals
Allen recorded 5 tackles for the Bengals as they hung on in overtime to defeat Minnesota 27-24. Allen will return to the area next week as the Bengals travel to Chicago for a 1 ET kick at Soldier Field.
Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals
Bailey did not record any stats in the Bengals 27-24 overtime win over Minnesota. Bailey and the Bengals travel to Chicago for a 1 ET kick at Soldier Field.
JaWhaun Bentley - New England Patriots
Bentley continued to impress in New England in his 2021 debut as he recorded four tackles, including one for a loss, in the Patriots' 17-16 home loss vs. Miami. The Patriots will seek to enter the win column with a trip to the Jets next week at 1 ET.
Dennis Kelly - Green Bay Packers
Kelly and the Green Bay Packers suffered a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in their first game post-Drew Brees on Sunday. Kelly will see fellow Boilermakers Blough and Barnes on Monday Night Football against the Lions at 8:15 ET.
Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys
The veteran corner led the Cowboys in tackles in their 31-29 loss against the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers on Thursday night. Brown started and spend the majority of the game covering the elite receivers from Tampa. Him and the Cowboys seek a bounce back win against the Chargers next weekend at 4:25 ET.
Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions
The rookie linebacker recorded two tackles in the Lions' 41-33 loss vs. San Francisco, playing on both defense and special teams. He will seek to make an impact again next week as the Lions travel to Green Bay for Monday Night Football at 8:15 ET.
David Blough - Detroit Lions
Blough served as the backup quarterback to Jared Goff in the Lions' 41-33 loss vs. San Francisco and did not record any stats. The Lions return to action next week at Green Bay on Monday Night Football at 8:15 ET.
Brycen Hopkins - Los Angeles Rams
The second year tight end was active, but he did not see any snaps in the Rams' 34-14 win over the Bears on Sunday Night Football. Hopkins will seek to make his season debut on Sunday as they travel to Indianapolis for a 1:00 ET kickoff.
