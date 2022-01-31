 GoldandBlack - TwinCitySuperstore.com presents: Monday Night Memories
TwinCitySuperstore.com presents: Monday Night Memories

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Tarrance Crump's runner to beat Virginia on Nov. 29, 2006 is the most recent true buzzer beater for the Boilermakers in Mackey Arena.
Tarrance Crump's runner to beat Virginia on Nov. 29, 2006 is the most recent true buzzer beater for the Boilermakers in Mackey Arena. (Tom Campbell)

n a lively 30 minutes of discussion, GoldandBlack.com's Alan Karpick and Tom Dienhart are Nate Barrett (Purdue Radio Network/TwinCitySuperstore.com) talk Purdue sports memories in the first installment of our Monday Night Memories series. On the heels of Jaden Ivey's heroics against Ohio State, the trio focuses on the greatest buzzer beaters and game endings in recent Purdue hoops history.

Also, with Markus Bailey and Ricardo Allen making their way to the Super Bowl LVI, along with former assistant Lou Anarumo, Barrett, Dienhart and Karpick also talk about Purdue's presence in the Super Bowl over the years.

