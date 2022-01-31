TwinCitySuperstore.com presents: Monday Night Memories

n a lively 30 minutes of discussion, GoldandBlack.com's Alan Karpick and Tom Dienhart are Nate Barrett (Purdue Radio Network/TwinCitySuperstore.com) talk Purdue sports memories in the first installment of our Monday Night Memories series. On the heels of Jaden Ivey's heroics against Ohio State, the trio focuses on the greatest buzzer beaters and game endings in recent Purdue hoops history.

Also, with Markus Bailey and Ricardo Allen making their way to the Super Bowl LVI, along with former assistant Lou Anarumo, Barrett, Dienhart and Karpick also talk about Purdue's presence in the Super Bowl over the years.