Twincitysuperstore.com Presents: Purdue in the Pros Hoops

Vincent Edwards, who was in town for the Rutgers game, continues to shine for the Iowa Wolves. (USA Today Sports)

BASKETBALL: NBA/G-LEAGUE/OVERSEAS

Feb. 24 Update

E'Twaun Moore - Free Agent

Moore was waived by the Orlando Magic on February 10 after he had missed the entire season to this point with a knee injury.

Dakota Mathias - Dallas Mavericks/Texas Legends

On February 13, Mathias suffered a "season ending injury" according to the G League transaction log. He played four games for the Texas Legends of the G League this season after six appearances for Dallas.

Carsen Edwards - Salt Lake City Stars

Through 17 games, Edwards is scoring 23.7 points per game for the Stars on 47% from the field and 38% from three. The high-level scorer also dishes out three assists per game. In his last time out, he scored 34 points in addition to pulling down eight rebounds and six assists in a loss to Vince Edwards and Iowa.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaXRoIGhpcyAzNCBwb2ludHMgdG9uaWdodCwgQ2Fyc2VuIEVkd2Fy ZHMgbm93IGhhcyBFSUdIVCBnYW1lcyBvZiAzMCsgdGhpcyBzZWFzb24hIOKt kO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NsY3N0YXJzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBzbGNzdGFyczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL25ZUG1XR3lITEQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uWVBtV0d5 SExEPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5CQSBHIExlYWd1ZSAoQG5iYWdsZWFndWUp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbmJhZ2xlYWd1ZS9zdGF0 dXMvMTQ5NjY5Mzg2ODg4Mzk1NTcxND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5G ZWJydWFyeSAyNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Vincent Edwards - Iowa Wolves

The do-it-all forward has taken the floor 14 times this year, averaging 15 points and nearly seven rebounds for Iowa. Edwards is knocking down over 91% of his free throws and shoots a 43% clip from the floor. Most recently, Edwards had 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a win over Salt Lake City.

JaJuan Johnson - Turk Telekom (Turkey)

Johnson is averaging just shy of 10 points per game with 4.8 rebounds to go along with it. He's shooting 47% from the field while playing alongside former Kentucky standout Aaron Harrison.

Chris Kramer - Herbalife Gran Canaria (Spain)

The two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year scores 6.6 points while pulling down 2.2 rebounds and averaging a steal a game. He plays with John Shurna, who starred at Northwestern while Kramer was a Boilermaker.

Isaac Haas - Beikong Royal Fighters (China)

Haas averages 12.7 points and 9.2 rebounds for his team, though there have been no stats reported since January 28. He does shoot 61.2% from the field.

Jon Octeus - Koshigaya Alphas (Japan)

The athletic guard scores 9.2 points while averaging 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists, though stats have not been posted since January 30.

January Update

E'Twaun Moore - Orlando Magic

The longtime veteran has not played this season due to a knee injury. There is no timetable for his season debut.

Dakota Mathias - Dallas Mavericks / Texas Legends

On a 10-day contract, Mathias scored six points over the span of six appearances for Dallas before heading to the G-League, where he scored 26 points in his season debut.

Carsen Edwards - Salt Lake City Stars

The high-scoring guard has continued his ways, averaging 25.9 points a game through eight games this season. He is shooting over 51% from the field and a hair below 40% from the three-point line.

Vincent Edwards - Iowa Wolves

A versatile forward, Edwards has seen action in six games for Iowa, averaging 17.2 points and nearly nine rebounds. Always a strong shooter at Purdue, he is making 38% of his threes and 87.5% of his free throws.

JaJuan Johnson - Turk Telekom (Turkey)

The former All-American averages 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game over in Turkey. Johnson averages 24 minutes per game and shoots 47% from the field.

Chris Kramer - Herbalife Gran Canaria (Spain)

The 33-year-old Kramer averages 6.9 points, 2.1 boards and 1.9 assists for his team in Spain. Kramer shoots 44% from the field, 38% from three and 82% from the stripe.

Isaac Haas - Beikong Royal Fighters (China)

The big man is off to a nice start for Beikong, scoring nearly 13 points per game and pulling down nine rebounds. Over 24 games, he's shooting above 60% from the field and a solid 74.6% at the line.

Jon Octeus - Koshigaya Alphas (Japan)